Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.57. 58,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

