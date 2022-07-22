Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $132.77. 26,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,721. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

