Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.12. 57,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,416. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $552.08 and a 200-day moving average of $532.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

