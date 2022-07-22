Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.97.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

