Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $58.05 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $58,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.14. 3,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.