Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $67.95 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $67,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $15,314,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

MDT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 42,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,013. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

