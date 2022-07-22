Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $104.73. 13,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

