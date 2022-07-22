Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,017. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

