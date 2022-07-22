Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 10,984 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $45,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.43. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

