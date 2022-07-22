Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 6,532 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.