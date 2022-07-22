Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,134,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $17,437,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $11,680,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $10,529,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $6,516,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

