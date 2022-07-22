Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $38,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Shares of TGT opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

