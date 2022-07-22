Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 61,365 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.76% of Malibu Boats worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

