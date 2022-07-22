Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

