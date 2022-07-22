Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.87 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of Silgan worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

