Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $25.55 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,670 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Leslie’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

