Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

