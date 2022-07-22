Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,975 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.52% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

