Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,070 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

