Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CSFB

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by CSFB from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.12.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.70 on Friday, hitting C$59.65. The company had a trading volume of 339,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,934. The stock has a market cap of C$28.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.90. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.73 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

