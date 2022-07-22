Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 187,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,915,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

