Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $144.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
