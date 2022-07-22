Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$198.14.

TSE:FNV opened at C$160.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$158.13 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$176.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

