Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$226.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$198.14.

TSE FNV opened at C$160.98 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$158.13 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$176.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 19.84. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

