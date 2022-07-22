Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$198.14.

FNV stock opened at C$160.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.83. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$158.13 and a 1 year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$427.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

