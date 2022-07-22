Friendz (FDZ) Trading 82.5% Higher This Week

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 36.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Friendz has a market cap of $219,300.69 and $44,359.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 82.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.42 or 1.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,902,907 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

