Friendz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,169.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Friendz has a total market cap of $209,397.28 and approximately $36,169.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.07 or 0.99995284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,902,907 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

