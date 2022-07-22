Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.