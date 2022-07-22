FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Raised to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.96. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,328,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,198,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $148,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,787.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,328,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,198,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 403,400 shares of company stock worth $1,376,032 and have sold 1,013,901 shares worth $4,096,528.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.