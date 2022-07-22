FUNToken Market Cap Hits $90.14 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $90.14 million and $5.17 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

