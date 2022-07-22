Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 658 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after acquiring an additional 150,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 289,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

