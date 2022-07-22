Fusion Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,965 Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.72. 16,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

