Fusion Capital LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,429. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

