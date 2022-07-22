Fusion Capital LLC Sells 379 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

