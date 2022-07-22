FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Schneider Electric S.E.’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schneider Electric S.E.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($176.77) to €145.00 ($146.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($181.82) to €175.00 ($176.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $25.53 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

