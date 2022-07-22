FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Raised by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 99,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

