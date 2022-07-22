FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$31.70 million for the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
Featured Articles
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.