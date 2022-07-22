FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$31.70 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.