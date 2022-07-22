GameStop (NYSE:GME) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $7.50. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 84887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

