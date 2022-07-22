Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $4,120.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

