GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,951. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GATX by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

