GCM Mining Corp. (TPRFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

GCM Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTC TPRFF opened at $2.67 on Friday. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPRFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

