GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.44 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.44 ($0.04). Approximately 65,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 647,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

GCM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

