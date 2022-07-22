GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

