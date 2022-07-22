General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Torray LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.7% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,973. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

