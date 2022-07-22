Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF) Insider Eric Leire Buys 308,999 Shares

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Rating) insider Eric Leire bought 308,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,269.97 ($11,081.85).
Genflow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of LON GENF opened at GBX 3.29 ($0.04) on Friday. Genflow Biosciences plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.16).
Genflow Biosciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Genflow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genflow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.