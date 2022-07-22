Ghost (GHOST) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $375.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.79 or 1.00004628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,055,393 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.