Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Holdings Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.83% of Gladstone Investment worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.67 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $489.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

