Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Boosted by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 8.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.18% of Global Payments worth $69,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,534. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.05.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

