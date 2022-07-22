Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.73. 13,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.
