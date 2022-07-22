GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $346.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $337.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.